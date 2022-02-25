JOB DONE: President Masisi flies back to Botswana after successful trip to Zimbabwe

Immediately after seeing off President Masisi, President Mnangagwa boarded an Air Zimbabwe plane back to the capital in Harare.

Nduduzo Tshuma in Victoria Falls

President Mnangagwa has just seen off his Botswana counterpart President Masisi at the Victoria Falls International Airport following the end of the third session of the Zimbabwe/Botswana Bi-National Commission.

The two Heads of State witnessed the signing of five Memoranda of Understanding bringing to 25 the total number of MoUs between Zimbabwe and Botswana since the first BNC in February, 2019.

Immediately after seeing off President Masisi, President Mnangagwa boarded an Air Zimbabwe plane back to the capital in Harare.

He was seen off by Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, Cabinet Ministers, senior government officials and service chiefs.

The fourth Zimbabwe/Botswana BNC will be held in Botswana in June next year.