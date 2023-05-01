JP, Black Motion, Boity, Mafikizolo rock Vic Falls Carnival

Showbiz Writer

As if to make up for last year’s event where the headline acts, Scorpion Kings from South Africa disappointed fans after failing to pitch up, this year’s event was superb with artistes drawn from different parts of the continent living up to their billing.

The Victoria Falls Carnival seemed to have been dying down in recent years as some contracted artistes from South Africa were continuously pulling no-shows. But after performances witnessed this past weekend, it was evident that the event was still very much alive and is guaranteed to push another 10 years with ease.

In what could have been a blessing in disguise, this year’s event had a bias towards local acts as organisers tried to circumvent previous disappointments. Led by Jah Prayzah, local artistes were well represented as his performance really put the country on the map and was proof to event organisers that there was not much need to get as many artistes from outside the country.

The three-day party kicked off on Friday with a boat cruise for VIP ticketholders. It was followed by an exciting exclusive outdoor party at the Pure Africa Waterfront.

South Africa house duo Black Motion performed and gave those who attended a glimpse of what to expect at the carnival. Thereafter, the party moved to the Elephant Hills Resort grounds where music lovers were treated to a solid night of quality entertainment from Black Motion, the much-loved Mafikizolo, Musa Keys, Namibian singer Top Cheri and Khoisan among others.

However, Anita Jaxson who was billed to perform on Friday could not do so as the event started a bit late so she could not perform as she had to travel back to Livingstone, Zambia where she was staying during the carnival before the border closed at 10pm.

Generally, the opening night certainly set the tone as people enjoyed the performances.

On Saturday, the action continued with another exclusive All-white party hosted by South Africa media personality Boity Thulo at the Elephant Hills poolside. The party was graced by fellow artiste, Oskido.

Different types of music from local to regional and international were played by the DJs, ensuring that the diverse audience was catered for. Boity who celebrated her birthday for the second time in Zimbabwe this year was in a party mood and her energy spread as those who attended visibly enjoyed the vibes.

Her sparkling drink brand, BT Signature which was behind the event was served in abundance with locals having the rare opportunity to sample it.

Almost everyone at the event who wanted to take a picture with Boity had the opportunity, a rarity as it is usually difficult for most to take pictures with celebrities. But that was not the case with Boity as she was very welcoming and open to chat with fans.

From the pool party, it was time to head to the main stage where people were to experience Jah Prayzah in his top form.

“This is my first time performing at the Vic Falls Carnival. And we’re going to make sure we make this day one to remember,” Jah Prayzah told the hundreds of revellers as he started his set.

And night to remember it was as he had the crowd eating from the palm of his hand throughout his set. What a performance from him! He was one of the few artistes who had the crowd clapping hands after each song.

Watching him perform sweating throughout, it was clear why he keeps clinching gigs at notable festivals outside the country. He is a national treasure, a superstar who knows how to work the stage and crowd.

His backing vocalist, Stimela, speaking backstage could not believe the set they had pulled.

“Jah Prayzah was on fire tonight! We got our energy from him and we thoroughly enjoyed performing at the carnival,” said Stimela.

Locals had an opportunity to sample a song from one of Jah Prayzah’s forthcoming albums and from the performance, it seems like good things are coming when the album is launched next week.

Different strokes for different folks, taking to the stage after Jah Prayzah was another acclaimed group, MiCasa. This group rocked the audience too as they performed hits including Jika, Mamela and one of their breakthrough songs, These Streets. It was a classy act.

The headline Ckay had a tough time on stage as his songs, although good, were not popular. So the crowd seemed disconnected at the beginning of his performance as they waited for him to perform hits, Love Nwantiti and Emiliana.

Legend, Oskido took people down memory lane with old skool hits.

The closing act of the night, Umlandu hit-makers Toss, Mdoovar and 9umba took to the stage when crowds were visibly fatigued and ready to call it a night. But it seemed event organisers had figured that out and deliberately gave the trio the last slot as they convinced people to stay a bit longer by rocking them.

Yesterday was the final day of the event with people being treated to a Munch & Sip event, a food festival similar to Cookout. Andrea the Vocalist, Enzo Ishall, Mokoomba, Doll yamama and DJs Liz and Nospa among others were scheduled to perform.

This year, the carnival was held in two cities, Victoria Falls and Livingstone in Zambia. People were thus spoilt for choice as they could party in either country although there was an extra fee for tickets if one wanted to attend both events. In Livingstone, a boat party was held on Saturday afternoon with Wild Africa artistes including Anita Jaxson, Zambia’s Mampi and Top Cheri being part of the experience. Entertainment on board was provided by Rwandan Afro-pop singer Alyn Sano who left carnivalists stunned.

As she wrapped up her set, she was joined by Top Cheri, another Afro-pop musician and Anita Jaxson. And wow, the combination was a match made in Heaven as the ladies mesmerised the audience with their angelic voices as they performed a cover version of Brenda Fassie’s hit, Weekend Special. This showed the power that the carnival, with partners like Wild Africa had to unite artistes from the continent.

Watching the ladies interact after the boat party, one could tell that a bond was being formed.

Overall, the event was executed well.