JSC happy with Gwanda court complex progress

JSC E-Courts expert Mr Chitova Jongwe (left) interacts with Chief Justice Luke Malaba, Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube (right) during a tour of the Bulawayo High Court internet hub yesterday

Peter Matika, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT is rolling out a massive programme of constructing magistrates’ courts in every densely populated area across the country as the Second Republic steps up efforts to improve access to a quality justice delivery system.

Speaking during a tour of construction sites of courts in Bulawayo and Gwanda yesterday, Chief Justice Luke Malaba said the ongoing construction of courts across the country is in line with the Second Republic’s thrust of improving justice delivery in line with Vision 2030.

He said the ongoing construction of a state-of-the-art court complex in Gwanda, the provincial capital of Matabeleland South, is part of the Government’s efforts to move the wheels of justice closer to the people.

“This is a national project and what the Judicial Service Commission is doing is to play an agency role. As JSC, we want to ensure that there is transformation in terms of infrastructural development of the courts,” said CJ Malaba.

“This is in pursuit of the Government policy and JSC is entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that in the justice sector, that policy is executed within a reasonable time of undertaking a public project so that people can use it.”

CJ Malaba expressed satisfaction with the progress in the construction of the Gwanda complex court, which is now 60 percent complete.

“We are satisfied there is progress. We came here in December last year to assess the progress and now four months down the line, we are here with various ministries and the progress is astounding,” he said.

“The reason for the assessment is to ensure that we expedite the work and complete this project. We want this project to be completed as a matter of urgency and we will reassess progress between June and August.”

CJ Malaba said the court will also house the office of the Sheriff of the High Court including the High Court.

“This is the second biggest provincial court complex. It will house all arms of the judiciary services, including the Sheriff and the High Court. The court will have state-of-the-art facilities and technological advancements,” he said. “Through the JSC we want all citizens to enjoy efficient service delivery. Even those that are being prosecuted will be treated fairly as there are facilities such as the holding cells that conform to standard human rights clauses.”

Construction of the building began in June 2004 before work stalled in 2008 due to financial constraints. The project resumed in 2019 after the Government under the Second Republic allocated resources.

Gwanda which is the provincial capital of Matabeleland South Province does not have a proper structure forcing court officials to use makeshift courtrooms.

The court officials are operating from various Government complexes in Gwanda. Upon completion, the complex is expected to accommodate about 500 Government workers.

Completion of the court will also help to ease the office space problems faced in Gwanda.

CJ Malaba, who was accompanied by Prosecutor-General Loice Matanda-Moyo, Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Benjamin Kabikira, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Deputy Minister Obert Mazungunye and service chiefs, said infrastructural development of the courts is in pursuit of the Government’s policy to augment the justice sector.

“We are implementing more projects so that there is access to justice for all citizens.

“We want to ensure that all the old projects are completed this year,” he said.

“The Gwanda project is important to us as it is a flagship project.

“It is therefore critical for us to monitor the project. We will also be building district courts across the country.”

CJ Malaba said plans are also underway for the construction of a court in Cowdray Park.

“In terms of the construction of a court in Cowdray Park, there are things that the contractor spoke about, which centred around funds. We urge the Government to assist,” he said.

CJ Malaba also toured the Internet hub housed at the High Court in Bulawayo.

“The law is now at the click of a button.

“We have gone digital and are doing away with paperwork.

“We want every Zimbabwean to have access to the justice system even from the comfort of their homes,” he said.

“For those who do not have gadgets they can simply visit the hub and they will be assisted in filing or tracking cases.”