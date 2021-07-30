JUST IN: Argument over salt ends in fatal stabbing

Breaking News
Shona Ferguson is no more

Shona Ferguson is no more

30 Jul, 2021
The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A MAN died after he was stabbed in a dispute over salt.

Police confirmed the incident which occurred in Sanyati.

“Police in Sanyati are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case in which a man (46) died at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was admitted on 15 July after he was stabbed on his back by the suspect on 1 June over an argument relating to salt,” he said.

In another incident police in Raffingora are investigating a murder case which occurred at Mvurachena Farm on July 25 in which the victim was struck once on the head after he confronted the two suspects who were stealing maize in a field.

@DubeMatutu

