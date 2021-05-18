JUST IN: Armed robbers gang-rape three women, ransack house

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle Reporter

FIVE armed robbers gang-raped three women when they raided a family from Upper Rangemore in Bulawayo, getting away with cash, cellphones and other valuables.

The robbers who were armed with a machete, small axe and three knives entered are said to have used an unlocked door to gain entry into the house, last Wednesday at around 7 PM.

Bulawayo Acting Provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the robbery and rape saying investigations were underway.

“We are investigating an armed robbery case where five suspects armed with a machete, small axe and three knives broke into a house in Upper Rangemore on Wednesday around 7 PM. The armed robbers used an unlocked door to enter the house,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said the gang proceeded to the sitting room where the family was watching television and demanded their valuables.

“Two of the accused persons grabbed the male complainant (28), searched him and took an Itel cellphone, Samsung cellphone, Vodafone cellphone, and cash amounting to US$10, ZAR50, $180 from his trousers pocket. The accused persons tied all the complainants’ hands and feet using shoelaces,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said the gang proceeded to the female complainant (21) and took US$5 which was in the pocket of her skirt.

“The gang then force marched the three female complainants aged 21, 19 and 15 to the kitchen where they took turns to rape them without protection,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said the gang got into the spare bedroom, took a blue jersey, a travelers’ bag and left.

Asst Insp Msebele said the complainants made a report at Nkulumane Police Station the following day around 5 AM.

She said police attended the scene and no arrest was made.

“Three female complainants were referred to Mpilo Hospital for medical examination and treatment”.

“Total value stolen is US$245, ZAR50, $180. Investigations are in progress at Nkulumane police station”.

“We would also like to urge members of the public to be extra vigilant during the night and make sure that relevant security measures such as locking the doors and gates are adhered to,” she said.

Asst Insp Msebele appealed to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the accused persons to contact any nearest police station. – @michieroxy