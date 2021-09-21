JUST IN: Bulawayo close to achieving herd immunity

Chronicle Reporter

FIFTY TWO percent of Bulawayo’s population has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 40.3 percent has received the second dose as the city inches towards achieving herd immunity, a cabinet minister has revealed.

Victoria Fall became the first city in the country to achieve herd immunity in April after Government launched a massive vaccination exercise led by President Mnangagwa in the resort city.

Speaking during a post Cabinet brief in Harare on Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, said:

“Cabinet advises the nation that as of 19 September, 2021, a total of 2 949 025 people had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 2 065 395 their second dose across the country. This translates to a national coverage of 34,7 percent for the first dose and 24,3 percent for the second dose.

“Of special note is that the City of Bulawayo, at 52.6 percent for the first dose and 40.3 percent for the second is edging towards herd immunity, along with Matabeleland North where Victoria Falls has already surpassed its herd immunity.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said out of a total school enrolment of 4,6 million, the number of Covid-19-positive cases detected is insignificant.

She said all cases are being well-managed in line with the Standard Guidelines for the Coordinated Prevention and Management of Covid-19 at All Learning Institutions in Zimbabwe.

“Furthermore, most cases among learners are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms. Accordingly, Cabinet resolved that schools will remain open. Learners who are isolated will be provided with alternative learning platforms,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.