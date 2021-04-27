JUST IN: Commissioner General of Police 21km set for Bulawayo in May

27 Apr, 2021 - 11:04 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Commissioner General of Police 21km set for Bulawayo in May Watson Madanyika

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Commissioner General of Police 21km Road Race will be held for the first time in Bulawayo on May 15.

The event had been penciled in for the city last year, but was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions that froze all sporting events.

The event is set to take place at the Old Mutual Nkulumane complex next month.

Bulawayo Athletics Board (BAB) chairperson Watson Madanyika said they were excited to play host to an event that is set to attract all the country’s top long distance runners.

“We are happy that this race is coming to Bulawayo. Remember we have not had long distance events in a while so this is welcome news for all our long distance athletes. We are excited that our athletes are back on the road and doing what they love.

“The starting point will be at Nkulumane complex where we normally have our Old Mutual Half Marathon that is the route that will be used for the race,” said Madanyika.

Winners in both the male and female categories will walk away $30 000.

Registration will be held n May 14 2021 at the venue and Drill Hall.

Registration fees are pegged at $500 for the open, veterans, masters and grandmasters categories.

Juniors and Wheelchair athletes will pay $200. – @innocenskizoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting