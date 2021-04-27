JUST IN: Commissioner General of Police 21km set for Bulawayo in May

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Commissioner General of Police 21km Road Race will be held for the first time in Bulawayo on May 15.

The event had been penciled in for the city last year, but was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions that froze all sporting events.

The event is set to take place at the Old Mutual Nkulumane complex next month.

Bulawayo Athletics Board (BAB) chairperson Watson Madanyika said they were excited to play host to an event that is set to attract all the country’s top long distance runners.

“We are happy that this race is coming to Bulawayo. Remember we have not had long distance events in a while so this is welcome news for all our long distance athletes. We are excited that our athletes are back on the road and doing what they love.

“The starting point will be at Nkulumane complex where we normally have our Old Mutual Half Marathon that is the route that will be used for the race,” said Madanyika.

Winners in both the male and female categories will walk away $30 000.

Registration will be held n May 14 2021 at the venue and Drill Hall.

Registration fees are pegged at $500 for the open, veterans, masters and grandmasters categories.

Juniors and Wheelchair athletes will pay $200. – @innocenskizoe