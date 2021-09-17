JUST IN: Continental post for FUZ president Maringwa

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL Association of Zimbabwe (FUZ) president Desmond Maringwa has been elected into the FIFPro Africa Board.

FifPro is an international organisation that champions footballers’ rights.

Maringwa was designated into the board at the ongoing FIFPRO Division Africa congress in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In their congratulatory message to Maringwa, FUZ said: “Congratulations to Football Association of Zimbabwe President, Desmond Maringwa who was elected into the FIFPro Africa Board at the ongoing FIFPRO Division Africa congress in Johannesburg, South Africa.”

FIFPro, is a worldwide representative organisation for 65,000 professional footballers.

