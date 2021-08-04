JUST IN: Councillors to stop attending funerals

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO City Councillors have been told to stop attending funeral gatherings in order to lead by example in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

This was one of the suggestions in the latest Council report.

During funerals, normally, councillors and community leaders attend to convey condolences to bereaved families in their areas of jurisdiction.

However, gatherings have been banned and funerals are also affected where only 30 people are allowed at the gravesite to fight the spread of the virus.

Funeral wakes have also been banned.

According to the report, Ward 22 Councillor Rodney Jele proposed that a road campaign be undertaken with the Mayor Cllr Solomon Mguni spearheading the fight against Covid-19.

Residents would be encouraged to follow and adhere to Covid 19 regulations which include proper wearing of masks, hands washing/ sanitising and keeping of social distancing.

The Mayor of Bulawayo, Councillor Solomon Mguni concurred and said Councillors should also take a leading role in the fight against Covid 19 in their wards.

In response Ward 10 Councillor, Sinikiwe Mutanda said road show/campaigns would be done in line with Covid 19 regulations, urging Councillors to stop attending funerals.

“She also encouraged Councillors to lead by example and should stop attending funerals gatherings but instead communicate with bereaved families using social media. This should also extend to long distant relatives and friends of the bereaved families,” read the report.

– @bonganinkunzi