JUST IN: DRC market ripe for Zim exports – ZimTrade

TRADE promotion agency, , has urged local businesses to increase exports to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as the market is ripe for Zimbabwean products.

A fortnight ago ZimTrade facilitated for local companies to participate on an Outward Seller Mission to the DRC where vast opportunities were identified in Lubumbashi.

Considered to be the second largest town in the DRC with a population of around two million consumers, Lubumbashi presents a lucrative market for Zimbabwean products, said Zimtrade.

The outward seller mission was part of activities lined up by Zimbabwe to increase and strengthen engagements between local exporters and buyers in the region.

It provided a platform for about 25 Zimbabwean companies to gain competitive knowledge and insight into the DRC market and create business linkages to establish trade.

With the operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in January this year, ZimTrade says such interventions make it easy for Zimbabwean companies to penetrate into the wider African export market.

“With great opportunity lurking in the African continent, the DRC Outward Seller Mission explored key opportunities in Lubumbashi, focusing on sectors such as mining, agriculture, processed foods, clothing, and construction and engineering,” said ZimTrade in a latest update issued today.

The mission followed the participation of ZimTrade at the previous two DRC Mining Week events held in Katanga Province. During the trip ZimTrade and participating companies noted opportunities for increased trade between Zimbabwe and DRC.

“The proximity of Lubumbashi to Chirundu creates better logistics options for Zimbabwean companies, who can supply the market at a competitive cost compared to competition,” said ZimTrade.

“Currently, a significant percentage of DRC imports is attributed to agricultural produce. With Zimbabwe’s proximity to Lubumbashi, local companies have a better chance of supplying agricultural produce at competitive prices.

“The south-eastern town is the center of mining in the region, acting as a hub for many of the country’s largest mining companies. The mining sector in the Katanga region is composed of both large-scale mining and the small artisanal mining operations, presenting an opportunity for Zimbabwean exporters of mining consumables, engineering, and safety solutions.”