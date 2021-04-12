JUST IN: ED hails vaccination programme…Calls for more to come forward

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has hailed Zimbabwe’s ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme, which is progressing well with the country having the eighth highest vaccination rate in Africa and third in the Southern Africa region.

Most countries are still dealing with a slow rollout.

Zimbabwe’s free and voluntary vaccination programme aims to reach 10 million citizens and achieve herd immunity.

So far 223 000 doses have been given with 28 797 people having been fully vaccinated since the programme started in February translating to 1 percent.

In Africa, Seychelles has the highest rate of 65,6 percent following by Morocco with 12,1 percent while Sao Tome and Principe is rated third highest with 4,4 percent followed by Rwanda with 2,7 percent.

Ghana with 2,1 percent is rated fifth followed by Senegal (1,9 percent). Eswatini has 1,8 percent. Malawi with 0,9 percent is rated 10th in Africa while South Africa is rated 17th with 0,5 percent while Botswana and Angola have 0,6 percent each. Mozambique and Namibia have 0,2 percent and 0,1 percent respectively.

Posting on his official Twitter page, President Mnangagwa said the vaccination programme is on course and urged citizens to get the jab.

“Zimbabwe’s #COVID19 vaccination programme is working! Zimbabwe has the 3rd highest rate of vaccinations in SADC and 8th highest in Africa as a share of the population,” he said.

“We cannot lose this momentum – if you are eligible, I urge you all to get your jab #ZimVaccination.”