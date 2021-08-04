JUST IN: Equity Axis/Old Mutual launch television series on wealth growing

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

A FINANCIAL research and media house, Equity Axis, has partnered Old Mutual in launching a television series programme that equips Zimbabweans with basic knowledge of growing their wealth.

Dubbed “Bang for Buck,” the programme that is sponsored by Old Mutual explores key themes on investment, saving and unlocking financial systems.

In a statement, Old Mutual said by following Bang for Buck series, viewers would learn how to make the most of their limited incomes and make returns from every dollar.

“The programme, which is sponsored by Old Mutual, will explore key themes on how to invest money, how to preserve income, and how to navigate financial systems and institutions to unlock financial freedom.

“By following the Bang for Buck series, viewers will learn how to make the most of their limited incomes and make every dollar go far,” it said.

To watch the programme’s episodes, viewers have to visit the Equity Axis Youtube channel, and follow Old Mutual Zimbabwe for more information about how to invest their money. – @okazunga