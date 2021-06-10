JUST IN: Goalkeeper Wellington Muuya wants out of Highlanders

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

GOALKEEPER Wellington Muuya has written to Highlanders seeking to terminate his contract, citing breach of contract by Bosso.

The 24-year-old goalie signed a three-year deal with Highlanders at the beginning of 2019 and spent his first year at Bosso before being loaned out to Victoria Falls-based Mosi Rovers last year.

He reverted to being a Highlanders’ player at the beginning of 2021.

Muuya said Highlanders failed to pay his salary since last year, hence his request for termination of contract.

Bosso registered three goalkeepers for this season, Ariel Sibanda, Future Sibanda and Reward Muza, freezing Muuya out. – @ZililoR