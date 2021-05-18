JUST IN: Govt terminates Honorary Consul to Northern Israel appointment

Chronicle Reporter

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has announced the termination of ties with Mr Moshe Yitzhak Osdoicher who was the country’s Honorary Consul in northern Israel.

“The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe wishes to advise members of the public that Mr Moshe Yitzhak Osdoicher is no longer the Honorary Consul of Zimbabwe in the Consular District of Northern Israel with effect from February 5, 2021,” ministry spokesperson Mrs Constance Chemwayi said in a statement Monday.

“This means that Mr Osdoicher does not hold any functions, privileges and immunities attached to this post as expressed in the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 and he no longer represents the government of Zimbabwe in any capacity.”

She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade was grateful to Mr Osdoicher for his efforts during his tenure as Honorary Consul of Zimbabwe in the Consular District of Northern Israel.

Meanwhile, the Government has expressed its desire to maintain and strengthen the excellent relations between the governments of the republic of Zimbabwe and the State of Israel.