JUST IN: Honda Fit crimes an eyesore in Byo

The Chronicle

Nqobile TshiliChronicle Reporter

TWO Bulawayo men were on Sunday robbed of cash and valuables worth more than $5000 by Honda Fit crews as the city records more such cases.

In the first incident, four suspects who were driving a silver-grey Honda Fit picked up Mr Meki Katiyo (33) of Lobengula West suburb along Siyephambili Drive before robbing him of cash and property worth $4 300.

Another Honda Fit crew pounced on a soldier Silence Chirima (33) along Luveve Road and got away with cash and valuables worth $1000.

Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the two incidents.

MORE TO FOLLOW. . .

