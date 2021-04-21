JUST IN: Husband, wife jailed 17 years for rape

Midlands Bureau Chief

A Zvishavane couple has been sentenced 17 years in prison for teaming up to enable the husband to rape his Grade 1 niece.

The niece, the court heard, was infected with a sexually transmitted infection after the horrific act.

The complainant whose name has been withheld to protect her identity was raped in March last year.

This was heard when Benson Moyo and his wife Tafadzwa (36) appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing a count each of rape and aiding to rape respectively.

The couple pleaded not guilty and was convicted after a full trial.

Mrs Msipa told the court that Tafadzwa might not have participated in the actual act of rape but her actions were equal to the offence and hence the same prison term with her husband was warranted.

Benson and Tafadzwa were sentenced to 17 years in prison each before Mrs Msipa suspended two years of their sentence each on condition of good behavior.

It was the State case that Tafadzwa and Benson had been married for two weeks when they visited the latter’s aunt for introductions.

The court heard that they stayed at the aunt’s place for two days.

On the third day they were left in custody of the aunt’s daughter after the latter put up at a funeral in the neighborhood.

The court heard that after supper the minor was asked to clean the kitchen and she took some pots to the other room and Tafadzwa followed her.

Tafadzwa grabbed the minor and pushed her to the ground and held her hands tightly while calling her husband to come and have sex with the complainant.

Benson raped the minor who was left with bruises on her private parts, thighs, buttocks and legs.

The matter came to light three days later when the minor was failing to walk.

The court heard that she also had a bad smell which was attributed to an STI infection.

A police report was made leading to the arrest of the two.