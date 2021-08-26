JUST IN: Insiza Rural District Council hunts for new CEO

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

INSIZA Rural District Council is looking for a suitable candidate to fill the post of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following the retirement of the former CEO.

Insiza District Development Coordinator Mr Zachariah Jusah said Mr Fedrick Manombe retired in May.

He said successful applicants will be notified and invited for interviews soon after the cut-off date.

In an advert the local authority called on suitably qualified and experienced candidates to submit their applications not later than August 31

