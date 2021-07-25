JUST IN: Israel Sebenzo appointed Chief Creative Officer at UKs RM Publishers

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

AUSTRALIA-based Zimbabwean born singer Israel Sebenzo has been appointed as the Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of the acclaimed publishing house, RM Publishers.

The United Kingdom-based publishing house distributes book-related material globally.

Announcing Sebenzo’s appointment, RM Publishers’ Chief Executive Officer, Rudo Muchoko said the organisation was pleased with the immense contribution that Sebenzo will bring to the company.

“We’re excited to have Sebenzo on board and we look forward to having him share his expertise and experience with us and the rest of the creatives we work with.

“We hope as we go forward, we will grow to be a brand that offers its services worldwide,” said Muchoko.

Sebenzo who is a former Zimpraise executive member welcomed his appointment with enthusiasm expressing how his work ethic and values align with those of the publishing firm.

“As entities, we’re both passionate about working in the creative industry and with creatives in helping them realise their full potential both in talent and in business. We both firmly believe in the power of collaborating.

“This should be an interesting and very fulfilling experience for me, and I look forward to it,” said Sebenzo.

In this capacity, Sebenzo will be working closely with the rest of the RM Publishing team in ensuring coherence in the firm’s brand and goals while mentoring fellow creatives, something he is already extensively involved in.

RM Publishers specialises in paperbacks, Ebooks and magazines. Their portfolio boasts a wide range of publications that include fast-rising publications. – @mthabisi_mthire