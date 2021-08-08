JUST IN: Juveniles arrested for theft

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THREE juveniles from Victoria Falls aged nine, 11 and 13 have arrested after they broke into a school and stole bicycle service kits, pumps and stationery.

In their twitter page police said the trio broke into Jabulani Primary School in Victoria Falls on August 3.

“On August police in Victoria Falls arrested three juveniles aged nine, 11 and 13 for unlawful entry into premises and theft in which the suspects stole bicycle service kits and pumps, stationery and lock sets at Jabulani Primary School. Investigations are in progress,” said the police.

