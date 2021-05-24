JUST IN: Kadewere misses out of Champions League

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international striker Tinotenda Kadewere’s side Lyon missed out on a Champions League slot following a 2-3 defeat to ninth-placed Nice on Sunday night.

With Ligue 1 champions Lille and PSG claiming the two tickets for the premier European club tournament, Monaco, who finished third on 78 points, two clear of Lyon, will compete in the Champions League play-offs.

A victory for Lyon on the final day would have propelled them into third, since Monaco had played to a goalless draw with Lens.

Kadewere, who missed out of the last two matches due to a muscle injury, will now compete in the less prestigious Uefa Europa Cup.

The Zimbabwean striker, who started his debut Ligue 1 season on fire, scoring seven goals between October and December, but injuries affected his form. Kadewere scored three goals, finishing on 10 goals.

The former Harare City star weighed in with three assists in 33 matches this season for Lyon.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean midfielder Marshal Munetsi, who also plies his trade in the French top tier was not on included in the Reims match day squad for the last match of the season.

Reims lost 1-0 to Bordeaux to finish in 14th place. – @ZililoR