JUST IN: Ma9Nine grateful to Nash TV for career breakthrough

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO based Ndebele dancehall star Ma9Nine has expressed gratitude to the Nash TV stable which has contributed immensely to his career breakthrough.

This comes as Nash TV is trending for the wrong reasons after a leaked artistes’ contract that has created a public outcry from trend setters.

However, the stable should be given the thumbs up and an ovation for unpacking raw young talent.

Such has been seen in the Matabeleland region on the likes of Ma9Nine who sought the attention of Nash TV after he released a single that later turned to a hit, uWindi Womtshova.

The single to many, came out as a prank, comic and childish musical project.

To some who believed in Ma9Nine’s rise, this was a game changer track that will make a ghetto boy’s dream to materialise as Nash TV invited him to their studios.

From there on, Ma9Nine has appeared three times on Nash TV, managed to collaborate with Zimdancehall superstar Enzo Ishall on a track titled Chimuti that has garnered over half a million views on YouTube.

Recently he featured alongside Fadzai Mutengi hitmaker Poptain on a song titled Ngimtholile by producer Nicky Genius who is behind producing Winky D’s track titled Reply.

Speaking on his musical journey, Ma9Nine said: “My life changed since I started performing my songs on Nash TV. Tinashe Mutarisi, Butterphly and the whole team really contributed a lot to my career as it acted as a catalyst to showcase my talent and people to know me more.

“When I started out my career, a lot of people were giving me negative comments about my music and again with my language which is Ndebele but Ndebele Zimdancehall is now a top genre that people have turned to love, all thanks to Nash TV.”

Ma9Nine said it is overwhelming that nationally recognised companies find it necessary to work with his brand, a sign that is has grown in the past year.

“People are loving the fact that l am giving a different feeling linguistically of dancehall and this is liked not only in Zimbabwe but around the world.

“Right now, I have worked on a jingle about Covid-19 awareness with ZTN and an advert which I did with Enzo Ishall with a giant company Zimgold where we managed to create a bomb,” said Ma9Nine.

