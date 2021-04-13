JUST IN: Man jailed for having sex with minor

Lingani Nyika, Chronicle Reporter

A 19-YEAR-OLD man from Jambezi on the outskirts of Victoria Falls has been sentenced to 15 months in jail for repeatedly having sex with a girl aged 14.

Pride Nkomazana and the girl who cannot be named for ethical reasons but doing Form Two at a local school, were in a love relationship starting in April last year and had consensual sex.

Police got a tip off about the sexual relationship and arrested Nkomazana following investigations.

The girl had eloped and moved in with Nkomazana.

Nkomazana pleaded guilty to the charge of having extra marital sexual intercourse with a young person when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison and three months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within five years.

The remaining 13 months were suspended on condition he completes 420 hours of community service at Kayambezi Clinic.

Prosecuting, Mr Asher Chindedza said the matter came to light after police received a tip-off that Nkomazana had married a juvenile.

[email protected]