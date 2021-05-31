JUST IN: Matabeleland North provincial economic development plan workshop kicks off

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter



THE Matabeleland North provincial economic development plan workshop has started here with a cross section of stakeholders in both the public and private sector gathered.

The four-day workshop seeks to craft a provincial blueprint that will guide the province in implementing Government policies and determine the type of investment needed in line with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), a fiscal and macro-economic compass for economic development from 2021 to 2025.

In attendance are representatives of various thematic committees in the NDS1, provincial heads of various government departments and line ministries, traditional leaders represented by Chief Shana who is chairman of Chiefs Provincial Assembly, local authorities, parastatals, private sector, academics from tertiary institutions, Joint Operation Command members and representatives of the tourism industry.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is spearheading the programme which envisions to come up with a blueprint for the province to tap into the Devolution Agenda being implemented by the Second Republic.

The story of Matabeleland North is that of a person whose feet are in water yet he or she is thirsty, according to concerns raised by stakeholders at various fora in the province.

Matabeleland North is one of the least developed areas in the country in terms of major infrastructure and the general standard of living despite the vast natural resources.

The province has vast forests, gold and coal deposits, methane gas, tin, wildlife, water and fish, with tourism, photographic and safari activities the most common economic activities which rake in thousands of dollars.

Lack of a development action plan has seen the province fail to transform the available natural resources into revenue which can catapult Matabeleland North to an economic hub in the country.

Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo will give a keynote address.

More to follow….