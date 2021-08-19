JUST IN: Meikles hotel segment room occupancy up 11 percent

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

DIVERSIFIED group, Meikles Limited has recorded 11 percent increase in room occupancy on its hotel segment during the quarter ended June 30,2021.

During the same period last year, due to national lockdown and travel restrictions the country embarked on to curb the spread of Covid-19, the group’s hotel occupancy rate was zero percent.

In a trading update for the period under review, Meikles said the occupancy was split 66 percent and 34 percent between foreign and local guests respectively.

“Room occupancy for the hotel segment was 11 percent, up from no occupancy during the same period of the previous year.

“The hotel was closed due to measures to combat Covid-19 pandemic during the period April to June 2020,” said the diversified company.

