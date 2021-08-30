JUST IN: Mosi Rovers chairman calls for investment in sports tourism

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

ZIFA Southern Region Division One club Mosi Rovers chairman Martin Mhlanga says sport has the capacity to boost the country’s tourism industry if there is proper investment.

Speaking at a consultative stakeholder meeting organised by the Ministry of Environment, Climate Tourism and Hospitality Industry for small and medium tourism operators in Victoria Falls on Saturday, Mhlanga said there was a need to focus on attracting big clubs to the tourist resort and tap into their multitudes of supporters.

“Many companies are reeling under the effects of Covid-19, but there are opportunities in sports tourism that haven’t been explored. There are places that people want to come and see and we can harness that if we invest in sports tourism,” said Mhlanga.

“We have clubs here like Mosi Rovers which can partner big clubs like Highlanders or Dynamos and bring them to Victoria Falls for games. Surely lodges and hotels will be full with supporters from around the country and other businesses will also enjoy a boom during that period. So football can become a tourism drawcard during low (tourism) season,” said Mhlanga. – @ncubeleon