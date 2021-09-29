JUST IN: Ngezi seal Chibuku quarter-final berth

The Chronicle

Harare Bureau

NGEZI Platinum Stars have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup despite dropping their first points in the tournament at Mandava Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mhondoro side looked well on course to wrap up maximum points yet again after Denver Mukamba thrust them into the lead 10 minutes into this encounter.

But Triangle, who finished with 10-man after the expulsion of Lincoln Mangayira, fought back in the second half through double-scorer Delic Murimba.

The Young Warriors’ striker beat Ngezi goalkeeper Nelson Chadya with a grounder five minutes past the hour mark.

But Triangle’s celebrations were cut shot as Ngezi Platinum restored their lead straight from the restart through Bruno Mtigo.

It would be the same on the opposite end as Murimba volleyed home from close range to tie the scores.

The Rodwell Dhlakama team took their tally to 10 points, which neither Whawha nor Triangle can eclipse.

