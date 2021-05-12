JUST IN: NGZ in Byo to hold public sale for uncollected artwork

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo will sell off uncollected artwork submitted by visual artistes for exhibitions, through a public sale next week as it has been taking up space.

The gallery has over the years held countless exhibitions and it seems that some of the uncollected visual art is now clogging up space at the venue.

Through a notice on social media, the gallery said the artworks will be sold for between US$5 and US$30 from May 17 to May 31.

“For some time now, the gallery has been keeping artworks submitted to exhibitions and never collected when the exhibition concludes. The National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo will be running a public sale of all uncollected artwork in our storage, the sale will be done from 17 to 31 May 2021 from 10 AM to 4 PM daily. Prices range from US$5 to US$30 for paintings and sculptures. We accept payment in cash, Ecocash and swipe,” posted the gallery.

The gallery added that for those artistes who had forgot that they left their exhibited artworks, they should come and collect by May 14.

“Any artists wishing to collect their artworks can do so between 5 and 14 May 2021. Contact [email protected] or call +263292270721,” posted the gallery.

NGZ in Bulawayo regional director Butholezwe Nyathi said some of the artwork dates back to 10 years and the gallery was running out of space.

“After exhibitions contractually, artistes are meant to collect their work if that work was not sold during an exhibition. Some of the work in our storage dates back to five or 10 years and space is a finite resource. So, we need to create more space and once in a while we do these kinds of auctions to create space in our temporary storage facilities,” said Nyathi.

He said artistes have been given an opportunity to collect their artwork.

“We have given artistes a window of opportunity to collect their uncollected works. After which we will sell to the members of the public. They can come through to the gallery on the stipulated dates and make their choice to decorate their houses or offices. So, for now, we are giving artistes interested in collecting their works an opportunity to do so. After which contractually we are able to sell off the work because it has overstayed in our storage facilities,” said Nyathi.

