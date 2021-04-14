JUST IN: One more death, 23 new Covid-19 cases recorded

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ONE person died due to Covid-19 while 23 new cases were reported in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 37 330.

The death as reported in Mashonaland Central while all the new cases are local.

All provinces except for Mashonaland East recorded new cases.

A total of 1 950 PCR tests were done and positivity was 1,2 percent

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 52 from 53 the previous day.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 13 241 people received their first dose on April 12 bringing the cumulative total for first dose to 218 516 while 535 received their second dose bringing the cumulative for second dose to 29 839.

“As at 13 April 2021, Zimbabwe has 37 330 confirmed cases including 34 932 recoveries and 1 543 deaths. To date a total of 218 516 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19,” said the Ministry.

The Ministry said as of 12 April at 3PM, there were 36 hospitalised cases while three were asymptomatic, 19 had mild to moderate symptoms, nine severe and five were in intensive care units.

Bulawayo, Masvingo and Midlands did not report.

There were 31 new recoveries and national recovery rate stands at 93. 6 percent.

Active cases went down to 855 from 864 the previous day.

