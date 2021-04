Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SONGSTRESSES Sweet Mobby and Leticia Ontle have released visuals of their house track, Shiya Something.

The visuals which were shot by Arnora at a local restaurant, Barcelos and Pioneer House basement in Bulawayo feature drummer and actor Luiji.

The track which is on heavy rotation on radio stations has won the hearts of many through its video. – @mthabisi_mthire