JUST IN: Police investigate death of 14-year-old giving birth

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE are investigating the death of a 14-year-old Memory Machaya, who reportedly died giving birth at a Johanne Marange Church shrine in Bocha.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said more details would be released soon.

Social media has been awash with stories about Machaya’s death, with people calling on police to investigate the tragedy.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of print and social media reports and inquiries on the alleged death of Memory Machaya (14) at a church shrine in Marange recently. The ZRP is now conducting investigations into the case. More information will be released soon,” said Ass Comm Nyathi in the statement.

According to media reports her parents were denied access to her burial ceremony by church leaders.

Various organisations and institutions that deal with children’s rights and people have launched an online petition under the hashtag “Justice for Memory Machaya” and invited members of the public to sign it. – @DubeMatutu