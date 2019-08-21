JUST IN: Police stop MDC Alliance Mutare demonstration

Takunda Maodza Manicaland Bureau Chief

The Officer Commanding Mutare Central District has issued a prohibition stopping the MDC Alliance demonstrations that were set for tomorrow.

Chief Superintendent Florence Marume said there was potential the demonstrations will turn violent. She cited previous such incidents by the MDC Alliance in Mutare. The business community in Mutare had also spoken against the demonstrations citing loss of business the last time the opposition party engaged in such activities.

More to follow…