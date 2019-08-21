JUST IN: Police stop MDC Alliance Mutare demonstration

21 Aug, 2019 - 18:08 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Police stop MDC Alliance Mutare demonstration

The Chronicle

Takunda Maodza Manicaland Bureau Chief
The Officer Commanding Mutare Central District has issued a prohibition stopping the MDC Alliance demonstrations that were set for tomorrow.

Chief Superintendent Florence Marume said there was potential the demonstrations will turn violent. She cited previous such incidents by the MDC Alliance in Mutare. The business community in Mutare had also spoken against the demonstrations citing loss of business the last time the opposition party engaged in such activities.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting