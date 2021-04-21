JUST IN: Rising Covid-19 cases affect schools sports

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

RESUMPTION of sporting activities in schools has been put on hold indefinitely following a surge in Covid-19 cases in some schools.

Last month, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) said the ball was in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s court for sports to resume in schools.

The SRC revealed that it has given schools the green light to restart activities and the National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) and National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph) drew a comprehensive document to convince the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to allow sports to resume in schools.

In line with the government’s strategy in dealing with sport resumption in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry sought guidance from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, which turned down the idea.

“Given the threats of a third wave corona variants and that there are no vaccines for children we advise that schools refrain from sporting activities until the country achieves verifiable herd immunity,” reads part of the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s response to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s request for guidance in resumption of sports in schools. – @ZililoR