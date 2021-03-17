JUST IN: Three more people succumb to Covid – 19

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THREE people succumbed to Covid-19 while 31 new cases were reported in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 36 535.

All the deaths were recorded in Harare.

There were no cases reported in Masvingo, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West Provinces.

There were 73 recoveries countrywide on the same day while the national recovery rate stood at 93,4 percent.

Active cases went down to 904 from 949 the previous day.

In a daily report, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said 2 062 PCR tests were done and positivity rate was 1,5 percent.

“As of 16 March 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 36 535 cases including 34 124 recoveries and 1 507 deaths. Thirty-one new cases were reported in the last 24 hours and the seven-day rolling average for new cases rises to 31 today from 29 yesterday,” read the report.

The Ministry said 1 890 people were inoculated as vaccination of frontline workers continues in static areas in all provinces.

A total of 39 550 frontline workers have been vaccinated.

As of March 15, a total of 57 people were admitted to hospitals countrywide due to Covid-19.

Among those who were admitted, 14 were asymptomatic, 27 had mild to moderate symptoms, while 14 had severe symptoms and two were in intensive care units (ICUs).

[email protected]