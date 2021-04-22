JUST IN: Tinnel drops iLobola video

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GWANDA based fast rising young musician Tinnel Ndlovu will this weekend drop the visuals for the track iLobola which is part of his debut EP titled 8 Digits that he released last year.

Ndlovu said the video that was shot by Brooklyn Films International, is part of a raft of measures that he has put in place for the year in terms of making his trademark noticeable.

“I recently shot the visuals for the track iLobola which is a song is about the girl I love, so I was expressing how I feel for her. The video will be available on Brooklyn Films International’s YouTube page.

“I started singing in 2005 when I was in grade five at Church of Christ and that is when I discovered that I had the talent for singing. My inspiration comes from people like Trevor Dongo, Rokie and Chris brown,” said Ndlovu.

