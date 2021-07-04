JUST IN: WHO warns against misuse of its logo

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned the general public and stakeholders against using its logo without authorisation.

A Zimbabwean organisation, Live Well recently used the logo to advertise products that can supposedly be used to treat Covid-19.

WHO in Zimbabwe has denied working with the organisation.

“The World Health Organisation notes with concern the unauthorised use of the WHO logo by several entities to advertise their products. Recently, an organisation Live Well used the WHO logo on an advertisement for products supposedly used to treat Covid-19. WHO has not worked with Live Well and does not endorse their products.

“The use of WHO logo is only done after formal authorisation to do so by WHO. Appropriate action will be taken where abuse has been noted. “

“Remember Covid-19 has no cure. Please protect yourself and your loved ones by following guidance provided by the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Health and Child Care,” read the statement. – @SeehYvonne