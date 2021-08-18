JUST IN: Woman raped after being given lift

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A WOMAN was raped by two men after they offered her a lift in an unregistered Toyota Wish vehicle.

On their twitter page police confirmed the incident which occurred on August 13.

“On 13 August a Harare woman (23) was gang raped by two men after she boarded an unmarked Toyota Wish vehicle with three occupants including one woman along Westhood Drive The suspects also stole her US$6 and a Techno cellphone. The ZRP reiterates that members of the public must avoid boarding mushikashika vehicles,” said the police.

In another incident a Bindura man aged 64 was arrested for raping four minors aged 14, 10, 11 and 10. The police said the suspect raped the victims who are related to his wife on different occasions.

