JUST IN: Zim Covid-19 cases rise to 2 555

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

DAILY Covid-19 cases continue to increase in Zimbabwe with the country recording 2 555 new cases and three deaths as of yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

With the Omicron virus detected in the country, Zimbabwe now has 141 601 confirmed cases, including 128 966 recoveries and 4 713 deaths.

To date, a total of 3 882 255 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the report, Harare has the highest number of new cases at 918, followed by Bulawayo 247, Mashonaland East 293, Masvingo 168, Manicaland 279, Mashonaland West 97, Matabeleland South 145, Matabeleland North 104, Mashonaland Central 97 and Midlands 207.

The three Covid-19 deaths were registered in Harare, Masvingo and Manicaland respectively.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has warned returning residents, visitors and members of the public that it does not work through third parties for clearing places for quarantine and self-isolation.

In the statement, the Ministry said people must stand guided by their December 3 statement on Covid-19 guidelines for residents and visitors coming into Zimbabwe from abroad.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care wishes to advise returning residents, visitors and members of the public that it does not work through third parties.

“Furthermore, applications for home quarantine for returning residents and visitors shall be guided by guidelines outlined in the ministry’s press statement issued on 3 December 2021,” reads the statement. “Applicants are warned against the use of third parties as they may be defrauded.”

The December 3 statement stated that home quarantine will be granted prior to inspection and approval of the facilities by ministry officials.

“All returning residents and visitors shall be subjected to mandatory PCR testing (notwithstanding that they present a PCR negative test result from elsewhere). Those found to be negative will be quarantined at their own cost for 10 days,” said the ministry.

“Those in quarantine will be retested after five days. Those who are found to be PCR positive or have signs and symptoms will be isolated.

“Returning residents and visitors who have been outside the country for more than 14 days found to be PCR negative will be subjected to a mandatory 10-day quarantine at designated public or private Covid-19 quarantine facilities at their own cost, while those that have been outside the country for a period less than 14 days may be allowed to self-quarantine at their respective homes,” read the statement.

“Diplomats, VIPs and VVIPs visiting the country on official Government business will be handled through usual diplomatic channels. Booster doses for frontline workers, those with chronic diseases and the elderly to commence with immediate effect.”