JUST IN: Zimbabwe cricketer joins Kent in UK

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

KENT Cricket has announced the signing of Zimbabwean-born batsmen Tawanda Muyeye on a three-year-contract.

According to stats provided by Kent Cricket, Muyeye, who is also an off-spin bowler, broke two scoring records at Eastbourne in his first year, smashing 1 112 runs at an average of 69.50 for the season, with 56 sixes.

He also scored two double hundreds, his second coming from only 135 deliveries.

Upon joining, the 20-year-old said: “I am delighted to sign for Kent and achieve my dream of becoming a professional cricketer.”

Kent’s director of cricket, Paul Downton, said: “We are really excited that Tawanda has agreed to join us at Kent. He had several offers from other counties and was in high demand.

“As he begins his journey as a professional cricketer, we aim to help him develop as a person and as a cricketer, and to help him fulfill the huge potential he undoubtedly possesses.” – @innocentskizoe