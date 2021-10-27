JUSTIN: Rapper turned gospel musician Ash Ushe collaborates with Innora

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Former rapper Harooz who is now a gospel musician known as Ash Ushe has collaborated with Njube gospel sensation, Innora for a gospel single that would be released on Saturday.

Ashley Ushe (real name Ashley Ushe), a perennial rapper colourfully remembers “how a recording session gone wrong” had a Damascus effect on him and birthed who he is today.

“One day, I was summoned in the studio to record a verse and I don’t know, for the life of me, I was fluffing my lines and I ended up realising that maybe God was trying to tell me that I had to trade hip-hop for gospel,” articulated the Burnside-based Ash Ushe.

Armed with fresh impetus, Ash Ushe formed a multi-denominational singing group last year called Crucified with Christ and that is how he met Innora and the two decided to record “Simakade” the song they will be releasing on Saturday.

“Simakade is a praise and worship song that seeks to thank the Lord for always being there for us amid storms that we face in life. Somehow, we always conquer,” said a visibly delighted Innora when asked what the song entails.

Fans should expect a different sound from Innora as he summoned a lead guitarist in the form of Theodore Mangwanda to help in making the instrumental sound more authentic.

The guitarist said: “Working on this project with Innora and Ash Ushe has afforded me a chance to mix and mingle with fellow musicians in the city. Much can be said about them but I love their charisma and passion for music. I will continue praying and hoping that we carry on working together on future projects.”

The song will premiere on virtual stores as well as local radio stations.

The artistes are already planning on visuals for the single which should be out before the end of the year. – @eMKlass_49