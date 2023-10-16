Ka Valungu remix hit-maker Tebza De DJ set for Mapopoma Festival

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

TEBZA DE DJ, the man behind the remix of iconic Tsonga disco maestro Peta Teanet’s classic Ka Valungu – African Vibe PT 2, is set to be one of the headline acts at the 5th edition of the Mapopoma Festival.

The festival promises a spectacular celebration of music, arts, and culture and will take place from December 29th to December 31st, 2023 at the picturesque Baobab Primary School in Victoria Falls.

This year’s festival is all set to enchant the general public with an unforgettable experience. The Mapopoma Festival 5th Edition boasts a diverse lineup of musicians from various genres including Feli Nandi, Holy Ten, Sabach the band, Skyroot, Muffia King, DJ Ashley, DJ Cleazer and Asante Mo. Mapopoma Festival founder Patrick Musonza said the event will also have a cultural showcase.

“One should be geared for a rich cultural heritage of the region through a series of captivating performances, exhibitions, and workshops. Attendees will witness traditional dances, craft demonstrations, and art displays that pay homage to the vibrant cultures of Victoria Falls and beyond.

“Mapopoma Festival is an event for all ages, offering a dedicated space for families to enjoy quality time together. Children’s activities, interactive games, and family-oriented performances will ensure that everyone has a delightful and inclusive experience. Mapopoma Festival fifth edition is more than just a music and arts event; it’s an opportunity to create cherished memories with friends and loved ones as you bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the New Year with joy and enthusiasm,” said Musonza.

@mthabisi_mthire