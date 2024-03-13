Kairos: Japan rocket explodes seconds after launch
SPACE One’s ‘Kairos’ rocket burst into flames shortly after lift-off in western Japan on Wednesday.
The explosion left a large plume of smoke in the air and sent fiery debris flying near the launchpad.
The Tokyo start-up was racing to become Japan’s first private company to put a satellite into orbit.
