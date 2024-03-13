  • Today Wed, 13 Mar 2024

Kairos: Japan rocket explodes seconds after launch

Kairos: Japan rocket explodes seconds after launch Image credit @Euronews

SPACE One’s ‘Kairos’ rocket burst into flames shortly after lift-off in western Japan on Wednesday.

The explosion left a large plume of smoke in the air and sent fiery debris flying near the launchpad.

The Tokyo start-up was racing to become Japan’s first private company to put a satellite into orbit.

