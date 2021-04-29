Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt discusses Billiat’s injury after Chippa United defeat

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt says he does not know when forward Khama Billiat could be back from injury as he expresses concerns the Zimbabwean might miss some of their critical fixtures.

Billiat was injured at the stroke of half-time in a Premier Soccer League game against Mamelodi Sundowns last Sunday and left Loftus Versfeld walking with the aid of crutches.

It is a return to rehabilitation for Billiat who missed action between January and early April with a broken leg.

He got an injury on the same leg that he broke [before], and it is not good,” said Hunt as per Sowetan Live.

“Since we are playing every three days, if you miss two or three weeks, you will miss many games. I’m not sure what the diagnosis is there, but he was not walking well after the injury.”

As Hunt is fretting over having all his best players available for their remaining six PSL fixtures, he had to deal with watching his side denting their top-eight chances when they lost 1-0 to Chippa United at home on Wednesday.

That saw them slide one rung down to ninth position on the log and Hunt was left ruing the way they threw away a chance to remain in the top half of the table.

“Every game is an uphill battle because teams are close [in terms of] the quality. It doesn’t matter who you play,” he said.

“Teams are fighting every corner. We are fighting for the top eight. They are fighting for their story. That was a big blow because we should have cemented [our place] a little bit better in the top-eight.”

Chiefs’ last six fixtures include hosting high-flying Golden Arrows, a home clash against Swallows who have lost just once this season and a visit to relegation-haunted Black Leopards.

Being as unpredictable an outfit as they are, Hunt knows they are not guaranteed a top-eight spot.

While they will be trying to improve their domestic fortunes, Amakhosi also have the Caf Champions League to worry about.

They have reached the tournament’s quarter-finals and will know their opponents at that stage at a draw to be conducted on Friday.

The possibility that they could be drawn against Mamelodi Sundowns exists. – Goal.com