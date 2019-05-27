Katema shines as Stars dazzle Harare City

Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

Mushowani Stars 2 – 1 Harare City

MUSHOWANI Stars kingpin Evans Katema scored late in the game to seal a come-from-behind win over an inconsistent Harare City in a Castle Lager Premiership football match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The 30-year-old striker, who is one of the few individuals who have illuminated the league so far this season, bulldozed his way past a startled Harare City rearguard before poking the ball goal-wards but the municipal side’s goalkeeper Kelvin Shangiwa parried it back to the dreadlocked striker who wouldn’t miss the rebound.

Clemence Zimondi had scored late in the first half to cancel Collin Mujuru’s opener earlier in the game.

With their second win of the season, Mushowani took their term’s points tally to eight while denying their guests a chance to move four places up the ladder.

The Mark Harrison-coached side remain 12th on the log with 10 points from nine matches.

Mushowani coach Newman Mashipe reserved special mention for Katema and said his team can beat anyone if they continue scoring.

“Evans (Katema) is special to the team. I am very impressed by the team’s performace and the result.

“We have always sbeen playing good football but we haven’t been able to convert our chances. Now that we are scoring for fun, we can say we are now a team to be reckoned with,” said Mashipe.

Harare City mentor Mark Harrison who has consistently rotated his squad bemoaned his team’s lack of consistency.

“In terms of consistency and everything, I am disappointed. I mean, we had our chances but we failed to convert them, we lapsed,” lamented Harrison.

Teams

Mushowani Stars: H. Makainganwa, C. Nyakope, E. Mafirenyika, M. Doley, W. Tafa, C. Dzingayi,

K. Kapikinyu (J. Thulani 76th min) , T. Mutandi (B. Phiri 70th min), C. Zimondi (D. Kamanga (61st min) E. Katema.

Harare City: K. Shangiwa, M. Machazane, M. Diro-Nyenye, P. Moyo (W. Muvirimi 46th min) G. Madhake, W. Manondo, T. Pio, J. Chipangura (M. Vengesai 76th min) , D. Chimwemwe (I. Wadi 46th min) , L. Muyambo, C. Mujuru.