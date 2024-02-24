Keagan Shutt shoots historic round at Leopard Creek

Brandon Moyo,[email protected]

ONE of the country’s top amateur golfer, Keagan Shutt has shot a historic new course record at the majestic Leopard Creek County Club in South Africa at the ongoing inaugural Africa Amateur Championship.

Shutt – who currently in a two way tie in position eight on the leaderboard – shot 62 on round four of the African Amateur Championship which comes to an end later today.

He shot 10-under-par on his final round which has become a new course record at Leopard Creek.

In the front nine, Shutt shot 31 with an eagle in the sixth hole and birdies in hole two and four. In the back nine, he also shot 31 (shooting six birdies in nine holes while leveling par in the other three)

Following his historic round, he now finished his competition level par with a gross of 288. On round one, Shutt shot two-over with a score of 74 and followed it up with 75 in the second round. The third round wasn’t his best as he shot 77 before going on to make history in his last round. – @brandon_malvin