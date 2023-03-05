Khulumani FM birthday bash lights up Nketa suburb

Banarbas Masimba, Online Reporter

THERE was a carnival atmosphere in Nketa 6 on Saturday as scores of people thronged the suburb to celebrate Khulumani FM (KFM 95.0) 5th Anniversary celebrations.

Khulumani FM came to life on 2 March 2018. Young up and coming artists from all over the southern region of the country joined the commemorations.

Deputy Minister of lndustry and Commerce Raj Mhodi made a brief appearance at the function. Khulumani FM Radio Station together with Khulumani FM great family club hosted the Roadshow celebration held at Nketa Shopping Centre to thank and meet listeners and other stake holders. It also was aimed at promoting local artists as they got a chance to show the audience what they are made of, live on stage.

Khulumani Achievers, Gosso Black, The poetic Queen,Vusumuzi Madzura aka TODDLER , Lewis aka Nyc guy, Constance Connie, Leroy Zulu aka ademm rizz, Methembe Dube aka M.K MUSIK, Mandlenkosi Zulu aka Kaptain Zed, Ronald Kadzunge aka Ronalla, were among the youthful artists that brought the event to life with high octane performances.

The celebrations took place during a time when drug and substance abuse are taking centre stage in the country, hence it was an opportunity for the station to campaign against the scourge.

The station’s board chairman Thabani Gumbo also resident in the host suburb took his time advising youngsters on the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse, he went on to invite the kids to join the Kfm kids corner “abazukulu”, which a very interactive programme alongside Mthizozo Thuma Mina where school kids are asked questions and given airtime, books and pens.

2022 Roil Arts Awards Outstanding DJ of the year and award winning journalist Cde Phil noted that the radio station caters for all age groups through Edutainment, kidz programmes, udults programmes, health, sports, programmes that touch on Socio-economic issues. “As Khulumani FM we aim at discovering,uplifting and promoting local talent without discrimination, We are proudly the pioneers of local music,” said Cde Phil.

Corporates that include Cresta Churchill, Simbisa Brands, Econet Wireless, Blue lsland, Totally Uniforms and Gogo Cihoro attended the bash. Residents who were enjoying themselves at the celebration said they could not remember a more enthralling get-together.

ChieChie the poet queen an artist and model living with albinism said that she is impressed by the way KFM handles artists as she has never been discriminated against. Moses Mhondiwa a resident and big fan of KFM said: “We are really having a good time and this huge crowd is a boost to local businesses a boost to our businesses, thanks to Khulumani FM and chairman Mthizozo for this.

To the young it is probably a lifetime experience which they will live to talk about for years. ” “As ama2000 and aspiring artists we really appreciate our Station for remembering our hood, l am pretty sure this is where most listeners are” said Zandile Tshuma of Nketa 6.