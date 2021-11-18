Kikky BadA$$, Holy Ten lead Zim Hip Hop Awards nominees pack

Mthabisi Tshuma,Showbiz Reporter

THE Zim Hip Hop Awards 11th edition will see award winners being presented with a rebranded gong that has a design that celebrates the country as a whole.

The new gong was unveiled on Tuesday when the nominees were announced during a virtual show.

Fast-rising rapper Kikky BadA$$ is leading the nominees’ pack with seven nominations same as Holy Ten.

Bulawayo duo Muse and Asaph are following closely with four nominations through their collaboration song Pressure that is nominated for Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Video of the Year and Best Director.

The duo is at par with R Peels while Volts has three nominations with one of them being People’s Choice.

With two nominations each are rappers Luminous, Awa Khiwe, Noluntu J, Rockie Doub and Indigo Saint. Other nominated artistes are Dough Major, Mlue Jay, King 98, Kae Chaps, Top Krissy, Kingsville Clothing and Cottage 47.

The awards that will be held at the Bulawayo Theatre on December 11 are running under the theme “Culture breaking boundaries”.

Zim Hip Hop Awards founder Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison said the new gong is meant to show the achievement of the genre which has become largely appreciated countrywide.

“The accolade resembles the Zimbabwean bird. This gong is now the new flagship of the highest achievement in hip-hop in Zimbabwe,” Beefy said.

He said all categories except the People’s Choice will be adjudicated by a panel of judges with the latter set to be voted for by the public. For this year’s edition, Beefy said they could not add new categories because many hip hop elements were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.