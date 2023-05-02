Killemol founding member King Rodney calls it quits

Mbulelo Mpofu

ALL that hip-hop duo Killemol (King Rodney Ngadlangadla and Obby Mwanakomana) yearned for was recognition and when that came via the 2022 Zim Hip Hop Awards (ZHHA) Best Hip-Hop Group award, one thought the group had turned a corner.

That seems unlikely now as founding member King Rodney Ngadlangadla has hinted at leaving the music scene. He cut a frustrated figure when he spoke to Chronicle Showbiz.

“I’m leaving the music scene and taking a spiritual journey. From a young age, my life has always been about music and I’ve met and worked with great people who loved and supported me. But I feel like I’ve focused too much on one thing and ignored my other calling for too long and now I’d love to spread my wings and not limit my abilities, and venture into something else, something spiritual,” he said.

Pressed on the reasons behind his decision to call it quits, King Rodney only cited “many hardships”.

“I’ve learnt many great things about life from music and it has come with many hardships also. Now that I’ve grown, I see many things in the eyes of Lovemore Majaivana and the late Cal Vin. It’s a painful journey and it kills many people on a daily basis. I’ve seen many artistes do jobs they hate to keep their families eating and perform like they’re getting paid from it while going home with nothing, but good compliments that don’t buy bread.

“I think not everyone is supposed to be an artiste. I’m done with music. I know my fans will be disappointed, but they have to understand it’s the hardest decision I’ve ever made,” said the rapper.

The bombshell dropped by King Rodney prompts one to question what happens to Killemol. Are we seeing its demise?

“I’m the founder of Killemol and I’ll always be Killemol, but I have to leave the scene. Obby Mwanakomana doesn’t even know that I’m leaving the music scene. I’ll still give advice to those who need it, but my journey ends here.

“I’m taking a spiritual journey and that requires me to leave the sector and fully concentrate on my new journey,” he said.

At their peak, Killemol was changing the local hip-hop landscape with hard-hitting songs such as Ready for war and Power. They were in the process of shooting a music video for their new single, “Sinjalo” which features Madlela Skhobokhobo and Babongile Skhonjwa.