King 98’ Kachiri video surpasses 2 million mark

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AT 21, King 98 has become unstoppable in leading the country’s hip-hop scene to greater heights with his recent music video, Kachiri which features Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, surpassing two million views on YouTube in just 18 days.

As of Tuesday morning, the video had over 2,3million views.

Such an achievement cannot go unnoticed as it shows the amount of work the artiste has put. He is also doing well in proving wrong, critics who said his rise to fame was due to the financial muscle of his father – Impala Car Rental boss, Thompson Dondo.

Through his manager, DJ Simmz, King 98 said he was amazed by the views the song has received.

“All I can say is thank you Lord for making my dreams come true. To all my fans who’re making this possible, stay blessed. I love you,” he said.

