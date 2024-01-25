KING AM, artiste on the rise

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

With a fervent passion for music cultivated from a young age, Zimbabwean singer and songwriter KING AM, born Allen Muponda is carving his niche in the music industry. Specialising in hip-hop and Emo Rap, KING AM’s musical journey began to unfold in late 2022, propelled by a positive feedback received for the short songs he recorded using only a phone.

At the tender age of 15, the talented artiste decided to wholeheartedly pursue his musical aspirations, driven by the encouragement and support he garnered.

Reflecting on his love for music, KING AM shared, “I’ve always loved listening to music from when I was very, very young. Music has always been my first lover.”

For KING AM, the turning point was marked by the release of his hit songs, ‘Waste Your Time’ and ‘Told Her,’ last year. The positive response and airplay these tracks received further fuelled his determination to turn his dreams into reality.

In his own words, “I fell in love with making my own music because it’s where I find comfort, joy, and a sense of fulfillment. I believe it’s just something God has destined me to do.”

His music is available for streaming on YouTube. – @TashaMutsiba