Kwekwe family stumbles upon human remains

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A KWEKWE family was shell-shocked after they stumbled on human remains in their yard.

The remains, consisting of a human skull and bones, were reportedly left exposed by the heavy rains that pounded most of the country recently.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that remains of an unknown person consisting of bones and skull were recovered from the yard of one of the houses in Amaveni suburb,” he said.

Inspector Mahoko said Mr Everisto Takawira was the first to see the skeleton and reported the matter to the police.

“Further investigations led to the recovery of the bones. The bone suggested that the deceased was buried in a shallow pit. Members of the public missing a relative in surrounding areas may approach the nearest police station or Amaveni Police Station for assistance,” said Inspector Mahoko.